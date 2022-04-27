Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, April 27, 2022 – Kieni Constituency Member of Parliament, Kanini Kega, has explained why popular musician Kevin Kioko alias Bahati, was denied the Jubilee Party ticket despite winning the Mathare constituency’s ruling party primaries.

In an interview with Inooro TV on Wednesday, Kega who is also Jubilee Party’s Director of elections stated that ODM contacted the ruling party enquiring as to why it had breached the agreement by fielding a candidate in its turf. Mathare Constituency is an ODM bastion.

The lawmaker revealed that Jubilee, ODM and Wiper had agreed to zone constituencies in Nairobi based on how the three parties faired in the 2017 General Election, further admitting to breaking the agreement.

“‘ODM reached out to us asking why we decided to field a candidate in a constituency that was settled on as an ODM stronghold. They stated they already have a candidate for Mathare, incumbent Tom Oluoch, who will be defending his seat, so we had to pull out of the race,” he stated.

Kega explained that in the agreement, ODM and Jubilee would field candidates in 8 out of 17 constituencies. Notably, no party was allowed to front candidates in areas perceived as the partners’ strongholds.

