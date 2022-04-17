Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 17, 2022 – A section of Ukambani Community leaders has threatened to boycott the August 9th presidential election if former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka is not named Raila Odinga’s deputy in August.

Speaking on Sunday, the leaders led by Makueni Member of Parliament, Dan Maanzo said they will rally the entire Ukambani electorate to boycott the August 9th poll if Kalonzo is not named Deputy President in the Azimio –One Kenya Alliance.

Maanzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party assistant secretary-general argued that there is a scheme to name Raila’s running mate from the Mount Kenya region something that as a party they will not allow.

The lawmaker further said that Wiper is one of the biggest parties within the Azimio coalition and must be given a priority.

He also faulted the Azimio Council that is set to pick Raila’s deputy, saying the council is not well constituted and it will shortchange Kalonzo Musyoka.

Raila Odinga’s deputy will be picked by an 11 member council that is led by, Kalonzo, Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, KANU Chairman Gideon Moi, NARC leader, Charity Ngilu, DAP-K party leader Wafula Wamunyinyi, Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege, Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed, Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Jubilee Party Vice Chair David Murathe and Azimio Executive Director Raphael Tuju.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.