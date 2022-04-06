Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – Makueni County Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Jr., has told Wiper Democratic Movement party members that former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka will be former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in August.

Mutula told a gathering of the party aspirants on Wednesday that Azimio la Umoja Movement had already settled on Kalonzo to deputize the ODM boss.

He said it was just a matter of time before an official announcement is made.

“I want to tell you that the next deputy president will be from Wiper,” he said.

The Wiper Vice-chair also urged the aspirants not to decamp from the party after the nominations should they lose, “because after all, this is a government party.”

“Support the winning aspirant because when in government, you will all be accommodated,” he said.

“There’s no need to have Kalonzo be the deputy president but have fewer seats. We want to get the political party’s funds.”

Mutula spoke a day after Kalonzo hinted that he will be Raila Odinga’s deputy in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.