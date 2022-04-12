Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 12, 2022 – Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has criticized his Wiper counterpart, Kalonzo Musyoka, for allegedly wrecking the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya coalition from within.

Mutua, in a statement on Tuesday morning, expressed his reservations over an attempt by the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) that is led by Musyoka to stop the registration of the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya coalition party.

OKA under the leadership of Kalonzo on Monday wrote to the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu objecting to the listing of the coalition agreement on grounds that the document had been altered without their consent.

OKA, comprising Wiper, Kenya African National Union (KANU), United Democratic Party (UDP), and The Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG), also questioned why the number of caucuses in the coalition was increased to four from three without their input.

Responding to OKA’s letter, Mutua accused Musyoka of an attempt to exclude other parties in the Azimio marriage.

“I would urge OKA and all our partners in Azimio to become more accommodative, not only to Mwanzo Mpya as the fourth leg but to any other political outfit that wishes to join Azimo. We must not lose sight that we are looking for victory and politics is about numbers,” Mutua said.

“…I cannot find any other reasons for demanding that others be excluded and only a special outfit that creates an “Azimio La Utenganishi” be recognized. This political selfishness is the problem that we have faced in this country – of leaders and opportunists who whine and blackmail all the time and who put their personal interests and not those of Wananchi first.” Mutua added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST