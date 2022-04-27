Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, April 27, 2022 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has urged Deputy President William Ruto to prepare for a heavy defeat if Azimio–One Kenya Alliance settles on him as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in August.

In an interview with KTN News on Wednesday, Kalonzo said Ruto cannot defeat a Raila/Kalonzo team because the tag team won in the 2013 and 2017 elections.

“Raila and Kalonzo is a ticket you cannot defeat. We have never lost an election together and we will obviously win in 2022,” Kalonzo stated.

Kalonzo has been pushing to be given the running mate position inside the alliance with other leaders led by President Uhuru Kenyatta demanding the slot goes to the Mt Kenya region.

However, it has been established that despite Kalonzo’s push, two leaders from the Mt Kenya region are being touted to become Raila Odinga’s deputy, namely Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua and former Gatanga Member of Parliament Peter Kenneth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.