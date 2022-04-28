Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, April 28, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has poured cold water on the formation of a committee to pick the Azimio-One Kenya Alliance running mate saying it is a total waste of time and taxpayers’ money.

On Wednesday, the Azimio Council Secretary-General Junet Mohamed announced the formation of a committee that will pick former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in August.

The committee will consist of Bishop Peter Njenga, Archbishop Zacchaeus Okoth, Senator Enoch Wambua, Michael Orwa, Dr. Noah Wekesa, Sheikh Mohamed Khalifa, and Beatrice Askul Moe.

But in an interview with a local TV station on Wednesday, Kalonzo downplayed the formation of the committee insisting that he is the right candidate to deputise Raila in August.

“I still think that …Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka is a ticket you can’t defeat in terms of its quality, in terms of its experience…

“The technical committee will make recommendations. Present data, demographics …. But we live in this country. We know the winning formula,” Kalonzo said.

