Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 18, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has dismissed claims that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate must come from the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking on Sunday, Kalonzo said those preaching the gospel that Raila Odinga’s running mate must come from the Mt Kenya region are dividing Kenyans.

Kalonzo expressed confidence that he qualifies for the position as he can also speak fluent Kimeru since he went to school in Meru.

“Some people argue that the running mate must be a Kikuyu. However, I’m actually from the mountain. I went to school in Meru. I speak a little bit of Meru, so in truth, I’m part of the mountain,” said Kalonzo.

However, he warned people against using the tribe factor when choosing the topmost leaders, saying even the church is totally against it.

“Even if you tribalise a country, then remember the faith community to a very large extent. They do not believe divisions on if they are Kamba, Meru or Kikuyu,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.