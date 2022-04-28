Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, April 28, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has revealed his next course of action should former Prime Minister Raila Odinga refuse to pick him as his running mate in August.

In an exclusive interview with a local TV station on Wednesday, Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, declined to confirm whether he will remain in Azimio-One Kenya Alliance if Raila settles on another candidate as his running mate.

“That is a very important point to note.”

“We shall make a decision when that time comes.”

“That is if I miss out on being the running mate,” Kalonzo said.

To further fuel controversy on the future of Azimio, Kalonzo acknowledged that some of his allies were waiting for him to give them the way forward.

He recalled calming down a few of the troubled souls in his party by asking them to desist from pushing the coalition to settle on him as the running mate.

Kalonzo stated that the agitation would make him appear desperate.

Sources said Raila Odinga has already settled on Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, as his running mate and this is the reason Kalonzo and his allies are throwing tantrums.

The Kenyan DAILY POST