Thursday April 28, 2022 – Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has mourned the late President Mwai Kibaki as a selfless leader and a true servant of the people.

Speaking during an interview, Kalonzo opened up about his relationship with the late Kibaki, having served as his Vice President during his second term in office.

The former Vice President noted that they had a perfect working relationship with President Kibaki.

“The chemistry was absolutely correct; I can’t remember a day when he called and said ‘what is this I hear?’ No, we worked under a working Government, it really was,” he stated.

However, he noted that the one thing he never understood about Kibaki is why he never wanted anything named after him.

“He didn’t want anything named after him.”

“I could not understand why.”

“As his vice president on the advice of the Head of Public Service Ambassador Francis Muthaura comes and tells me this spectacular piece of infrastructure we should convince Kibaki to accept it to be named Kibaki Super Highway (Thika Super Highway).”

“We went and had a cup of tea with Mzee Kibaki in his Harambee House office, at the opportune time I introduced the subject, he looked at me and said, Mr. Vice President, na huko hii barabara inaenda hakuna jina.”

“That was the end of the discussion up to today. Thika is the Thika Superhighway,” Kalonzo stated.

