Saturday, April 9, 2022 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga is walking a tight rope in trying to please everyone in the Azimio La Umoja Movement, especially the Kamba leaders who are reading from different scripts.

Led by Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua, his Makueni counterpart Kivutha Kibwana, and Charity Ngilu of Kitui, the three governors don’t see eye-to-eye with the Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

So serious is the situation that they have even threatened to ditch Azimio after Kalonzo joined recently.

On Thursday, Raila held a meeting with the three governors in a move to save Azimio from disintegration but Kalonzo has rubbished the meeting.

Speaking yesterday, Wiper Party officials argued that the meeting did not incorporate all parties thus they did not recognize the resolutions made.

According to Makueni Member of Parliament Dan Maanzo, Wiper will not be subjected to the regulations, and the parties involved were allied to Raila’s ODM.

The kalonzo-led party argued that the other parties affiliated with Azimio do not need a seat at the negotiating table as they are aligned with ODM.

Maanzo added that they had not yet concluded negotiations within the coalition and they only recognised Jubilee and ODM parties as to the bigwigs in the coalition.

The MP, a close ally of Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, stated that their party is keen to defeat Maendeleo Chap Chap, NARC and other parties in the lower eastern region during the August polls.

Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader, Alfred Mutua and NARC’s Charity Ngilu are Kalonzo’s perennial rivals.

