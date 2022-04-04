Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 4, 2022 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has blasted Deputy President William Ruto for demanding an apology from President Uhuru Kenyatta following the final death of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Immediately after the Supreme Court buried the BBI on Thursday, Ruto called on President Uhuru and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, to apologize for spending a lot of time and resources promoting an illegal process at the expense of serving Kenyans.

However, speaking during a political meeting in support of Peter Kagwanja, a senatorial aspirant for Murang’a County, Kalonzo took issue with Ruto for disrespecting his boss.

He argued that Ruto’s trend of insulting the president could plunge the country into unbearable economic challenges as the country heads into the General Election.

“I am angered for my country. I have come to persuade you to calm your political hate for the President. Calm down to avoid plunging the country into more unbearable economic challenges,” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo, who spoke at a hotel in Thika, urged the Mt Kenya residents to stand firm and heed the calls by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“President Uhuru has talked to you Mt Kenya people thrice but you’re still reluctant to heed to his political directions. Stand firm and save Kenya,” Musyoka said.

He thanked the President for restraining trading barbs with his political nemesis including his estranged deputy.

“There is no president in the world like Uhuru Kenyatta who perseveres criticism, hate and abuses from his juniors. Uhuru, a man who has been unclothed naked by his deputy must be a statesman.

