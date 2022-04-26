Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 26, 2022 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will lose the August 9th election to Deputy President William Ruto if he fails to pick him as his running mate.

Speaking on Sunday in Kitui County, Kalonzo urged Kamba leaders to stop talking about Raila Odinga‘s running mate since they will appear to be desperate before the eyes of Kenyans.

Kalonzo further stated that what he knows is that Raila must pick him as his running mate or else he will lose an election to Deputy President William Ruto.

“Stop talking about the selection of Mr. Odinga’s deputy president position in public as this may portray us as weak. Let us keep quiet and watch how they approach the selection of the deputy president and pray. Everything is plain so why should we waste time? People know that when Raila takes the Wiper team on board, he will be the next President of Kenya. But there is a problem when Raila leaves Kalonzo,” Kalonzo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.