Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has been advised to stop pushing to be named as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in August because the position is not as lucrative as being a Cabinet Secretary.

In an interview with KTN News on Tuesday morning, University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora, argued that a good Cabinet Secretary role is a long-term game and a bigger picture that Kalonzo should not ignore.

The deputy president position, according to him, is not powerful as can be seen from how Deputy President William Ruto has been working under Uhuru.

“If I were Kalonzo I would look at the big picture. I would look at the long-time game. If you look at the short game you are going for the Deputy President. That is a small position. Ruto’s tenure has shown you that being Deputy President is nothing at the end of the day,” Manyora stated.

