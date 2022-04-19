Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – Makueni Member of Parliament, Dan Maanzo, has insisted that former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka must be named as Raila Odinga’s deputy in August because that is what the pre-election agreement they signed with Azimio leaders state.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Tuesday, Maanzo, who is a close ally of Kalonzo, stated that what they are demanding is their right since it is what they signed when Wiper Democratic Movement joined Azimio La Umoja Movement last month.

“We already signed our agreement with Azimio and has been forwarded to the registrar of political parties office. This agreement was earlier on expected to have President Uhuru Kenyatta as the chairperson, Raila Odinga as the party leader, and Kalonzo as his running mate,” Maanzo stated.

The MP concluded by saying if Kalonzo is not named as Raila Odinga’s running mate, Azimio will be in tatters since the whole Ukambani will not support the alliance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.