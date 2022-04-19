Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – Controversial political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has caused a storm in the Azimio La Umoja Movement after he predicted the person that Raila Odinga is likely to pick as his running mate.

This comes even as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) gave presidential contenders until Thursday next week to submit their running mates.

Taking to Twitter, Ngunyi disclosed that Raila is likely to pick former Gichugu MP Martha Karua as his running mate.

“The verdict is out: It is Martha Karua as Raila’s Running mate. I said it in June 2021. And what I saw then, has not changed. She is the one. End of discussion. Thanks to my big sister Charity Ngilu,” Ngunyi stated.

This comes hours after a section of the Azimio women’s caucus endorsed Karua to be Odinga’s running mate.

According to the caucus led by Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Karua has an outstanding record.

“Women form half of the registered voters in Kenya today. Deservedly we the women unanimously propose and endorse Martha Karua as Baba’s running mate,” Ngilu said.

Similar sentiments were echoed by CAS Ministry of Public Service and Gender Programmes Rachael Shebesh who stated Raila saw the potential that Martha Karua brings on the table.

“We don’t know why you cannot see the value of Martha. Her record speaks for itself. Karua is one of the formidable female politicians in the country who can sway crowds towards a particular direction,” Shebesh stated.

