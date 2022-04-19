Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – Maendeleo Chap Chap Party leader, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has accused former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka of being anti-development and taking the Kamba community to the dangerous road of poverty.

In an exclusive interview with one of the local dailies on Tuesday, Mutua, who is also the Machakos County governor, said though Kalonzo is the undisputed Kamba community Kingpin, he has no track on development especially in tackling the problem of unemployment and eliminating poverty in Ukambani.

“It is ideological. While Kalonzo has been kingpin, Ukambani has continued being poorer. He is a good man but he lacks the DNA for development. We, the three governors, when we sit to negotiate for projects, youth jobs and funding for our people, Kalonzo negotiates for his political seat,” Mutua said.

His remarks come at a time when Kalonzo is pushing for the Azimio running mate post, with some of his allies threatening that he’ll leave if he doesn’t get it.

Mutua said that it is different for those who have joined Azimio with clean hands and are not issuing any personal demands to continue supporting Raila.

“We have come into this with clean hands and trust. We are observing whether the trust will be reciprocated. We are in high demand but have decided to give Azimio a chance first,” he said.

