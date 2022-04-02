Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 2, 2022 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has had the last laugh in the latest changes announced by Azimio La Umoja Coalition.

This is after ODM Leader Raila Odinga officially adopted the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Coalition Party.

Kalonzo had earlier announced that the name would change but the proposal did not sit well with many, especially Raila’s allies who had sneered at him over the demand.

As secretary generals of constituent parties signed the agreement, it emerged that the agreement between Azimio la Umoja coalition party and the more than 24 parties, was not yet deposited at the registrar of political parties.

During the initial stages of the agreement between OKA and Azimio, confusion emerged on what document was actually signed between Musyoka and the Azimio la Umoja team.

Speaking during an interview after the deal, Kalonzo maintained that what was signed was a cooperation deal between Azimio la Umoja coalition and One Kenya Alliance to form a grand coalition dubbed Azimio-One Kenya Alliance.

