Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – The bad blood between Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu is far from over.

This is after Charity Ngilu sponsored Kalonzo’s son to run against her in the upcoming Kitui gubernatorial contest on the Wiper ticket.

According to sources within Kalonzo’s party, Ngilu sponsored Kalonzo’s son because he is weak. She wants to support a weaker candidate thus making Wiper lose in the election.

“There are other forces and interested groups outside the party who want to gang up and support the weaker candidate, thus making the party lose in the general election,” a Wiper official said.

Musyoka’s son Kevin Muasya has teamed up with former Ambassador to Uganda Kiema Kilonzo to topple Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu in the upcoming August General Election.

The two are seeking the Wiper party ticket, which former Kitui Governor Julius Malombe is also eying.

The entry of Muasya in the Kitui gubernatorial race has complicated matters for Kalonzo, with experts saying the move could trigger a bitter fallout among Musyoka’s key allies.

While Kalonzo Musyoka has been rooting for consensus to avoid fallouts after the nomination, his son is on the other side insisting that the party’s ticket holder should be determined by the people during a nomination process.

According to Campbell Munyambu, coordinator of Mwingi Professionals Forum, the Wiper leader is more worried about the entry of his son into the Kitui gubernatorial race which he said is likely to dent his national image.

“Kenyans should understand that it is not Kalonzo who is fronting the son. He (Kevin Muasya) is actually being used by other people who want to make themselves popular by hiding in his father’s name,” Munyambu said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST