Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 4, 2022 – The Kalenjin Council of elders has apologised to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after goons linked to Deputy President William Ruto stoned him and destroyed his chopper last Friday.

The elders said they would, after 40 days, organize a prayer and cleansing ceremony at the area where the incident occurred.

“As per our tradition, the family of Kibor is still mourning and we cannot do anything at the moment until after the 40 days,” said Paul Tanui Arap Tumbo.

The area is located at Kabenes next to the home of Mzee Jackson Kiprotich Kibor, who was buried on the day the incident occurred.

Odinga was in the area for the burial and was leaving when a group of youth surrounded the chopper and pelted it with stones.

Seventeen suspects have since been arraigned before the court over the incident, while area MP Caleb Kostany, his Kapseret counterpart, Oscar Sudi, and Speaker of Uasin Gishu Assembly David Kiplagat also recorded statements in Nakuru on the incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST