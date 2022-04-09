Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 9, 2022 – Recently, Bonfire Adventures CEO, Simon Kabu, revealed that he has a 24-year-old daughter from a past relationship.

Kabu made the revelations during a question-and-answer session with his fans.

The flamboyant businessman has for the first time introduced his grownup daughter to the world.

They were photographed in a mall alongside his two kids.

Kabu posted the photo and captioned it, ‘’Jambo Jamboo, the Kabu’s cubs,”.

Kabu’s daughter is taking care of his other two kids after parting ways with his wife Sarah, something that Sarah is not happy about.

She complained on social media that she is not comfortable with her kids being raised by a stranger- in this case, Kabu’s 24-year-old daughter.

Sarah claimed that Kabu is using rogue police officers to deny her access to her kids.

Meet Kabu’s 24-year-old daughter for the first time.

