Tuesday, April 26, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga will soon unveil his running mate.

This was revealed by Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, who also doubles up as Azimio la Umoja Council Secretary-General

According to Junet, the Azimio advisory panel will adhere to IEBC’s guidelines and come up with the name of the most suitable candidate.

This comes even as IEBC has insisted that Raila, Deputy President William Ruto and any other presidential candidate must name their running mates by May 16.

At the same time, Junet stated that they will be meeting today to deliberate on their request to have IEBC’s Thursday deadline postponed.

He said the outcome of the meeting will determine the speed at which their advisory panel will operate to deliver a running mate for Raila.

“Time is not adequate when you are dealing with serious issues like running mate post but we shall see in the best reasonable manner possible.”

“Our meeting with IEBC will determine what the future looks like. The panel is in place and once we meet with IEBC we will operationalize it. The panel is ready to go and will give us a name by Thursday,” stated Junet.

Raila is expected back in the country on Wednesday after he cut short his trip to the USA to attend the late former President Mwai Kibaki’s burial.

Meanwhile, IEBC has extended the deadline for nomination of running mates to May 16.

