Saturday, April 16, 2022 – Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni has launched an attack on Deputy President William Ruto, following the chaos and pandemonium that rocked United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party primaries conducted on Thursday.

Speaking on Saturday while issuing certificates to Taita Taveta Jubilee Party aspirants who were issued with direct tickets, Kioni, who is also the Ndaragwa Member of Parliament, said there is a big difference between how UDA conducted its primaries and the ruling party.

According to him, they have carried out their nomination process and selection of candidates in a rather mature manner as compared to their opponents in the hustler nation movement.

“We know that we will win and I can tell you up to where we are. Look at the difference between what was happening with our opponents and what is happening in Jubilee.

“You know the maturity of managing political affairs is supposed to what we don’t what to say that we saw happening a couple of days ago,” Kioni said.

