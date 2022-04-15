Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday April 15, 2022 – An interviewer has recounted an incident with a job seeker that made her end the interview.

She revealed that she dismissed the job seeker after she asked him to tell her about himself and he gave a rude response.

She wrote:

“I’m conducting interviews and I asked this candidate to tell me about himself and his professional experience. He said ‘that’s what my CV is for’. Told him to have a nice day.”