Tuesday, April 26, 2022 – As Kenyans continue mourning the late President Mwai Kibaki, his son Jimmy Kibaki, has revealed a special message the late president had for the country before his demise on Friday.

Addressing the media on Monday at Parliament Buildings, Jimmy said that his father reminded them that Kenyans should always remember that they are Kenyans.

He noted that the late President said that every Kenyan citizen had a duty to the country.

“What he told us and kept reminding us is that we should remember that we are Kenyans. This is our home. So he might have been a former president, we have a president but the only difference is the title. For every Kenyan we have a duty to our country,” Jimmy stated.

He maintained that Kibaki kept reminding them that Kenyans didn’t need to look up to the leaders only to move them forward.

Jimmy, however, said that Kibaki touched the lives of millions of Kenyans, adding that whenever he had an opportunity in government, he used that opportunity to better the lives of Kenyans.

He termed his father as a true selfless leader. Asked on his political ambitions, Jimmy said that he will disclose the details after the burial of the late retired president.

Kibaki will be laid to rest at his Othaya home in Nyeri County on Saturday, April 30.

