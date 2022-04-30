Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, April 30, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto had his moment yesterday after the son of the late President Mwai Kibaki heaped praises on him.

Speaking during his father’s State funeral held at Nyayo Stadium, Jimmy revealed that Ruto has been a good friend and always called the late former President Mwai Kibaki’s family following his death.

He noted that the DP even asked his staff to call the family just to encourage them after the passing of Kibaki.

And that was not all, Ruto even asked if he could be of help to the family as they mourned the death of the departed former president.

“As a family, we would like to thank DP William Ruto who called us and even asked his staff to call since Mzee passed away on Friday. They have really sought to help and condole with us to see if they can be of assistance in any way,” Jimmy stated.

The younger Kibaki also extended gratitude to Kenyans who came out to honor the late former President during the State funeral.

“We have met so many Kenyans and we have listened to stories of how he was their father and we realised as a family that the loss was as great for Kenyans as it was for us,” Jimmy remarked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.