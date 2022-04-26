Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 26, 2022 – Jimmy Kibaki, the eldest son of the late President Mwai Kibaki, has refused to accept that indeed his father was no more.

Speaking yesterday when he joined President Uhuru Kenyatta in viewing his father’s body which is lying in state at Parliament Buildings, Jimmy noted that the late Kibaki had been a very huge figure in his life and that he can’t accept that he is dead.

According to Jimmy, he was still living in a fantasy world and the reality of his father’s death was yet to hit him.

“My father was a very huge figure in my life. I do not think that it has really hit me that he is not there anymore. It will probably hit me when he is buried in Othaya on Saturday,” Jimmy stated.

Additionally, he described his father as a loving family man who liked spending his time with his grandchildren.

He stated that the former Head of State occasionally clashed with state House officials as he wanted to spend his time with the family.

“My father was first and foremost a family man. In 2003, there were many officials who did not know what his family meant to him. When they understood that, his operations moved very smoothly. Even on a working day, they would be at the State House because his priority was always his family,” he said.

