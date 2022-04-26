Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 26, 2022 – Late President Mwai Kibaki loved having fun, especially in his heydays.

This was revealed by his son Jimmy Kibaki who recounted the most cherished moments with his late dad.

According to Jimmy, family vacations were the best moments for the family. He stated that in Kibaki’s younger days, they created big family moments when they went on holidays in Mombasa.

He noted that the late president, his late wife Mama Lucy Kibaki and his family used to like Mombasa where they would go to the beach and just have fun.

“One of my brightest memories was when we used to go to Mombasa for holiday. He would walk on the beach, laughing and having fun at the beach. Those were beautiful memories because you would rarely see him being carefree like that,” Jimmy narrated yesterday at Parliament Buildings where he joined President Uhuru Kenyatta in viewing of his father’s body.

Kibaki will be buried in his Othaya home on Saturday, April 30. The burial will be preceded by a national memorial service that will be held at the Nyayo Stadium on Friday, April 29.

