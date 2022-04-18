Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 18, 2022 – Safina presidential candidate Jimi Wanjigi has asked voters in Kwale never to trust Deputy President and Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, William Ruto, and Azimio La Umoja Leader, Raila Odinga, ahead of the August polls.

Speaking in Kwale, Wanjigi made it clear that the Safina party has rejected all offers to join any coalitions.

Giving his reason to the voters, he labeled Kenya Kwanza and Azimio as tribal outfits made for selfish leaders.

According to Wanjigi, voters and the people have no place in Ruto or Raila’s outfits and their needs are not represented.

At the same time, he called out the likes of indecisive Kalonzo Musyoka and Martha Karua terming them selfish and greedy for agreeing to join Raila.

“Martha Karua was one of the people who opposed BBI in court but is now in cahoots with the same BBI camouflaged as Azimio. Isn’t that greed?” he stated.

He also castigated the Uhuru-Ruto regime as one marred with debts.

He recollected that Deputy President William Ruto is the one who brought Henry Rotich for appointment to the National Treasury.

He noted that while at the Treasury, Rotich singlehandedly ruined Kenya’s economy and that it was hypocritical for Ruto to come and say he will fix it with his so-called bottom-up model.

“Ruto is not a true hustler because his man is the one who oversaw the economic misdeeds that are currently burdening Kenyans,” he concluded.

