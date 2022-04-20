Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – Police have arrested a woman suspected of killing her husband over infidelity claims.

Florence Kanario is said to have murdered her husband Swaleh Kalema Baraza, who was a court administrator at Maua Law courts.

Detectives probing the murder said they have enough evidence linking the 31-year-old woman to the brutal murder.

“The suspect was the last person who was seen with the deceased before his body was found dumped beside the Meru- Maua road,” the DCI said.

According to a police report, Ms. Kanario suspected her husband of cheating on her with a waitress.

On the fateful day, the couple is said to have visited a hotel where she suspected her husband’s mistress works at 4 PM.

Witnesses said that they looked jovial as they enjoyed their meal.

CCTV footage retrieved from the hotel showed how they arrived and stayed until 2 am, Monday, April 18, when things began going astray.

After staying at the hotel for over nine hours, Ms. Kanairo was captured in the CCTV footage leaving the hotel while angry.

Witnesses told the police that she started accusing her husband of having a secret affair with a waitress who works at the hotel.

She went to the car and waited for an hour (from 2 am-3am) when the deceased was captured walking out of the hotel accompanied by the waitress.

The police report revealed that the deceased boarded the vehicle and left the waitress behind.

The suspect then drove the vehicle towards Mau town.

However, the deceased did not arrive in Maua town.

Instead, his lifeless body was found beside the road three kilometers away from the hotel.

Police say that Ms. Kanairo did not make any report of what transpired and instead went straight to their house.

“Police visited the house and the suspect was arrested. It was further established that the suspect had some injuries on her middle and fourth fingers which by the time of her arrest were stitched,” the report stated.

