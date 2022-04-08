Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 8, 2022 – Singer Jennifer Lopez has sparked engagement rumors after a large diamond ring was spotted on her left hand in a new paparazzi photo released on Thursday April 7.

Lopez was seen shopping for furniture with her 14-year-old daughter, Emme, in Culver City, Los Angelesm and was chicly dressed for the casual outing, donning a flowing print dress and large sunglasses. She also accessorized the look with a giant sparkler on her engagement ring finger.

This is coming months after the singer who was on a promotional tour for her new film, “Marry Me,” gushed about her rekindled love with actor Ben Affleck.

The movie star told Ellen DeGeneres she could have “never imagined” getting back together with the “Argo” director, but added, “It’s a beautiful thing.” She also wore a wedding dress to the flick’s premiere.

Lopez and Affleck, 49, almost walked down the aisle two decades ago when the couple was engaged for the first time. However, they called it quits in 2004 after media attention became too much pressure for the pair.

Lopez later married Marc Anthony in June 2004, with whom she had two children: twins Emme and Max, born in 2008.

Affleck tied the knot with Jennifer Garner in June 2005 and went on to welcome three kids with the actress: Violet, Seraphina and Sam.

However, Lopez and Affleck reunited in April 2021 after the “Dance Again” singer ended her engagement with MLB superstar Alex Rodriguez.