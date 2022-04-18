Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 17, 2022 – Murang’a County Gubernatorial aspirant, Jamleck Kamau, has said he will not sell former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the county despite being a member of Jubilee Party which is under Azimio–One Kenya Alliance.

Speaking in Kigumo on Sunday, Jamleck, who is also a former area member of Parliament, urged residents to vote for him and not the party.

Jamleck also told residents that Raila was not his party leader and if he needs votes from the region then he should come and borrow it from them by himself.

“Vote for me not the party, my presidential candidate is not Raila Odinga, Mtu akitaka Kura akuje ajiombee.Tuko pamoja?. Have I cleared the air now?”Jamleck told Kigumo residents.

This comes a few days after Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi who recently joined the Azimio La Umoja side, said that he would not force the Meru residents on voting for Raila Odinga and that they were free to elect whoever they wanted as president including Deputy President William Ruto

The Kenyan DAILY POST.