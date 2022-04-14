Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 14, 2022 – Flamboyant businessman and matatu boss, Jamal Roho Safi, has shared a throwback photo when he was struggling with life in Eastlands.

Back then, he was a conductor at Mlango Kubwa.

In the photo that he shared, he was pictured with his wife, Amira, and their firstborn son, Shamir.

Apparently, Amira has supported Jamal through thick and thin, only for him to betray her after getting immense wealth.

Sharing the throwback photo on social media, Jamal wrote, ‘’ Wah way to back nikipiga husle ya mlango (makanga) that’s My firstborn Shamir.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST