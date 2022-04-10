Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 10 April 2022 – Popular comedian Felix Oduor, better known as Jalang’o, reportedly stormed out of a meeting, breathing fire after ODM handed a direct ticket to his rival.

Jalang’o, who is vying for the Lang’ata Parliamentary seat, expected to battle it out with Oscar Omoke Ocholla and Musai Kaiga Siong’o in the nominations.

According to reports, the party officials convened a meeting where the three candidates were invited for negotiations and during the meeting, it was decided that Jalang’o cannot be handed a direct ticket since he joined the party eight months ago.

He is said to have stormed out of the meeting crying while insisting that all the candidates should battle it out in the nominations.

He then mobilized his supporters to disrupt the meeting.

After his efforts proved futile, he retreated to his car and was seen sobbing and cursing.

We understand that the three candidates have been summoned again for another meeting to solve the stalemate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.