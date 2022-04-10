Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 10 April 2022 – Jalang’o has addressed claims that he has been denied an ODM direct ticket for the Lang’ata parliamentary seat.

There were reports on social media that the former radio presenter was told that he cannot be given the direct ticket since he joined the party eight months ago.

Further reports indicated that he stormed out of the meeting convened by party officials after the ticket was handed to his rival.

However, he has come out to deny the reports.

He termed the claims false.

“Forget the rumours. No one has been denied the ticket and no one has been given! Forget the rumours,” he said.

The chairperson of the National Elections Board (NEB) Catherine Mumma also dismissed the reports.

She said that such rumours could have been mounted by aspirants who want to start an in-party division.

“The ODM Party has not met to determine which candidates get its ticket in Nairobi. Being the electioneering period, candidates would use all manner of psychological warfare to try and arm-twist the party,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.