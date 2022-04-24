Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 24, 2022 – Starehe Member of Parliament, Charles Kanyi alias Jaguar, has revealed the political seat Deputy President William Ruto was offering him after he lost United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominations to East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP, Simon Mbugua.

Despite UDA ordering a repeat of the exercise on Thursday, the nominations didn’t happen and Mbugua was issued with a direct UDA ticket.

Jaguar, who protested the move, said he will vie as an independent candidate and told Ruto that he didn’t want the seat he was offering him.

The Kigeugeu hitmaker said when he lost the nominations, Ruto told him that he will be appointed in EALA in Arusha, Tanzania if Kenya Kwanza Alliance forms the government in August.

Jaguar said he doesn’t want the seat and he will instead vie for the Starehe seat as an independent candidate.

“I want to tell William Samoei Ruto without fear that the EALA seat he was giving me, he should give it to Mbugua wife because he won’t be voted for here. You cannot remove me as a sitting MP and send me to Arusha, I won’t take it, I know that a thief has 40 days, he should go to where he was stealing but not here,” Jaguar said

The Kenyan DAILY POST.