Saturday, April 23, 2022 – Starehe Member of Parliament, Charles Njagua alias Jaguar has finally revealed his next move after he lost United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primaries to East Africa Legislative Assembly MP, Simon Mbugua.

Commenting on social media after touring Nairobi’s Central Business District on Friday, Jaguar said after consulting his constituents, particularly his supporters in Nairobi’s Central Ward, he will vie as an independent candidate in August.

“Watu wa Starehe wamesema hawapangwingwi and the will of the people cannot be ignored. I met with the people of Central ward na wamesema Starehe bila Jaguar si Starehe.

“By the will of the people, I will be defending my seat as an independent candidate. Tupatane kwa debe#2022 hatubadilishi,” Jaguar wrote on his Facebook page.

Starehe had their UDA primaries canceled last week due to what was termed as security issues.

It is believed that supporters of Starehe MP Njagua and his opponent MP Simon Mbugua clashed leading to the postponement of the exercise.

The National Elections Board announced that the party will use opinion polls to settle on popular candidates.

The party on Thursday settled on Mbugua saying he is more popular than Jaguar.

