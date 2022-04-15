Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 15, 2022 – American singer, Britney Spears might be pregnant with her third child but this hasn’t stopped her from continuing to enjoy her man, Sam Asghari.

The singer has given an insight into her personal life with fiancé Sam Asghari, admitting that ‘sex is great when you’re pregnant’.

40-year-old Spears took to Instagram on Wednesday April 13, to share some of her current thoughts as she begins another journey into motherhood, commenting on how she’s still having “the best sex ever!!!”

In the lengthy post shared on social media, she also opened up on how she has become a ‘makeup junkie’ while also comparing her parenting techniques to her own mother’s. The singer noted that the media “destroyed” her when she “first became a mother” to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex Kevin Federline.

She wrote;

‘I reeled it in came back to reality and realized becoming a makeup junkie isn’t so bad!!! It’s the little things in finding myself that I’ve honestly missed for the last 14 years!!!.’

‘It’s time for me to indulge into thinking… books… makeup… classic movies… great conversation… and the best sex ever!!! Sex is great when you’re pregnant.

“My first record came out when I was 16 and I got pregnant at 24. I thought about it last night … I was a baby raising 2 babies with 17 cars outside my house !!! I didn’t know how to play the game … I didn’t even know how to dress or fix my hair !!! I was clueless and I wasn’t the brightest bulb on the tree either !!!

“The media has always been EXTREMELY rude to me …”

In her post, Britney also put forward the idea of doing a podcast, writing that when she woke up this morning, she asked herself:

“Do I need to do a podcast during this pregnancy instead of therapy???” And I mean it!!!’

Spears then joked that she doesn’t want to be “an angry pregnant person eating donuts” every morning. “Then I thought about it … It’s going to be ok !!!” she added. “Just be me and stop trying so hard !!!”

The third child for Spears comes five months after she was released from the conservatorship that dominated her life for 13 years. The news was especially emotional for the “Lucky” singer considering how, during an emotional testimony at a conservatorship hearing on June 23, 2021, she recalled how she was allegedly being forced to have an IUD that kept her from getting pregnant.