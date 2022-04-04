Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 04 April 2022 – A heartbroken man has taken to social media and shared screenshots of his conversation with a lady that he is madly in love with.

Judging from their WhatsApp chats, the poor man seems to be forcing things.

The lady is clearly not feeling his vibes and it’s high time he stops simping and finds another girlfriend.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.