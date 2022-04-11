Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 11, 2022 – It appears President Uhuru Kenyatta’s handshake buddy, Raila Odinga, has been left only with the Executive arm of government only after both Judiciary and Parliament seem to be singing Deputy President William Ruto’s tune.

After the Martha Koome led Supreme Court stopped the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) reggae which Raila was banking on ahead of the August election, both Speakers of Parliament – Ken Lusaka (Senate) and Justin Muturi (National Assembly) – have all joined Ruto’s camp, a move that spells doom for the Azimio La Umoja camp.

Speaking on Saturday while receiving Muturi to Kenya Kwanza, Bungoma Senator and Ford Kenya Leader Moses Wetangula stated that with the capture of both the Judiciary and Legislature, Raila has no chance against Ruto in the August contest.

“The movement from the third arm of government, the legislatures to the people of Kenya is now complete. Speaker Kenneth Lusaka and now Justin Muturi in Kenya kwanza.

“Now the other arm that is left is a mirage called deep state, sometimes called the system,” Wetangula said.

The Bungoma senator said that with the new political happenings, now the DP Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza alliance will win the August 9 General Election.

“On the 9th of August this year, there will be a hurricane sweeping across Kenya. Let those with eyes see and those with ears hear the storm that is coming,” Wetangula added.

Speaking at the same event, Mudavadi echoed Wetangula’s sentiments, saying that the movement of the Legislature to the people has begun.

“Last week, the Judiciary sent a very clear message that they stand to make sure the independence of institutions cannot be trampled upon by the Executive,” he said.

“Today, the head of the Legislative arm of Government is sending another message that democracy cannot be undermined,” Mudavadi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.