Monday, April 11, 2022 – A Kenyan woman and a foreigner were arrested by police in Kilimani, Nairobi, on Sunday April 10, after they both filed a complaint against each other.

The foreigner identified only as Khan, had reported the woman for allegedly stealing his iPad valued at Ksh92, 000 after spending a night with her.

A police report read;

“The iPad was recovered from the woman and the hotel’s security alerted police officers based at Capitol Hill Police station, who immediately rushed to the establishment”

The woman, however, denied stealing the gadget from Khan and accused him of wrongly reporting her claiming that he gave her the iPad as payment for sexual services rendered at night.

The report added;

“The woman alleged that Khan had given her the iPad, being payment for the services she had offered him all night since he had no cash money.

“Secondly, she told the officers that she intended to file a sodomy report against the reportee, since he had gone against the order of nature, contrary to her wishes”

The two are due to be arraigned in court.