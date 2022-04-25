Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 25, 2022 – Embattled Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter may have just committed political suicide.

This is after he dumped Deputy President William Ruto days after the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party nullified his victory and gave his competitor a direct ticket.

In an announcement, Keter said he will now vie as an independent candidate in the August polls.

He vowed to floor Ruto’s man in the August polls.

“I am warning them of a humiliating defeat in the General Election because I will defend my seat as an independent candidate. My denial of the certificate was not a coincidence,” the legislator stated.

The UDA party on Friday announced that Bernard Kitur would be the party’s Nandi Hills MP flagbearer in the August election.

According to the UDA dispute and elections committee, the nomination was marred by irregularities and illegalities which negatively impacted the outcome of the entire nomination process hence the overturning of the decision.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.