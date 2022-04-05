Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 5, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has finally announced that he will be former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in August.

The issue of Raila Odinga’s running mate has been a closely guarded secret but on Tuesday, Kalonzo revealed that he has agreed with the former Premier that he will deputise him in August.

Kalonzo, who was responding to questions from journalists at Wiper headquarters in Nairobi, said it is obvious that he will be Raila Odinga’s running mate in August.

“Let us not talk about the obvious. We don’t discuss the obvious,” he said.

He, however, said he was confident the Azimio la Umoja flag bearer will form the next government.

“Don’t worry about who becomes what,” he added.

The Wiper boss had last month suggested he would only give up the running mate slot in Azimio La Umoja Movement if Wiper is allocated at least a third of the government.

Kalonzo’s statement has not been received well in the Mt Kenya region since Raila Odinga had promised he will pick his deputy from the vote-rich region.

