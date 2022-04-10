Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 10, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s Communications Director, Emmanuel Talam, has accused a Rift Valley Member of Parliament of leaking United Democratic Alliance (UDA) secrets to Jubilee Party’s top brass.

Talam, who was speaking during the burial ceremony of UDA parliamentary aspirant Wesley Kogo on Saturday in Taito, Nandi Hills, claimed that Nandi Hills MP, Alfred Keter, is the mole who has been leaking UDA secrets to Jubilee at night.

“I have come to tell you that Keter is not in UDA. We do not want someone who will come here to ask for votes yet when he is in the confines of his car, he makes calls telling people that Ruto cannot become the president.

“We know what he has been saying in night meetings,” Taalam said.

He also dared the MP to come clean about his position and publicly recite what he has been muttering privately.

Keter’s relationship with DP William Ruto has been shaky since 2017 with the MP criticising him on several occasions.

However, Keter has shelved the attacks on Ruto in recent days after joining the UDA party, which he intends to use to defend his seat in the August 9 General Elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST