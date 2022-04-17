Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 17, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has said President Uhuru Kenyatta is innocent as far as the rigging of the 2013 and 2017 Presidential elections is concerned.

Speaking at Maili Tisa in Kajiado Central where he attended the endorsement of Wiper party Member of Parliament hopeful Moses Birisha, Kalonzo claimed that it was Deputy President William Ruto who rigged the 2013 and 2017 presidential elections.

Kalonzo said Ruto used “dubious” means to rig elections without the knowledge of the President.

Kalonzo further warned Ruto against extending his “rigging tactics” to the 2022 polls, saying that a powerful team including the President is on high alert to stop the menace.

“During the 2013 and 2017 elections, Ruto stole our votes. We had won the elections with Raila. I have come to realize that it is Ruto who was rigging elections and not Uhuru.

“It is now clear and you have seen the menace manifest in the UDA party primaries even here in Kajiado,” Kalonzo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST