Saturday, April 9, 2022 – Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua has sensationally claimed that ODM Leader Raila Odinga is likely to lose to Deputy President William Ruto because of his stinginess.

Speaking during the Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) aspirants meeting at KICC, Mutua said he was considering dumping Raila’s Azimio for Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza because of Baba’s stinginess.

According to Mutua, Ruto funds his aspirants, unlike Raila whose aspirants have to dig deeper into their pockets to fund their campaigns.

“It is not only about the documents, but it is also about the financial support…I don’t want to take you where you will not be financed to campaign … I want to take you where I think the party can get support and money. Where you can get materials to help you get where you are going as candidates.”

“Unataka niwasupport na mdomo ama niwa support na pesa (You want me to support you orally or support you with money?) We need resources and I know with enough resources, you will win,” Governor Mutua said.

It is understood that Governor Mutua is not the first politician to claim that the former prime minister is a stingy politician.

In December 2021, Deputy President William Ruto sensationally claimed that the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition flag bearer is very stingy despite being among the richest politicians in the country.

Speaking when he hosted Kajiado and Samburu religious leaders at his Karen residence, the DP stated that Odinga has always shunned participating in any fundraising activities to aid suffering Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.