Friday, April 15, 2022 – Nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura, has rejected the UDA nomination results for Ruiru parliamentary seat.

Mwaura’s competitor, Simon Ng’ang’a, has taken the lead in the UDA nominations, despite there being pending nominations in three stations of Mwiki Ward.

Provisional results showed that Ng’ang’a garnered 4,688 votes followed by Mwaura who got 2,428.

Speaking to his supporters on Friday morning, Mwaura said the exercise was unfair and demanded that it should be repeated.

“Huu uchanguzi tunasema urudiwe [The election should be repeated],” he said.

He added that UDA members will not allow a member who decamped from Jubilee to disrupt the voting exercise.

“We have built this party, we know the pains,” he added.

He further urged Deputy President William Ruto to resolve the issue and direct a fresh nomination.

He said that it was not fair for non-UDA members to have their names listed before the UDA members on the ballot papers.

“Kabogo left UDA, why is his name appearing first on the ballot paper?” he posed.

Mwaura’s supporters have reiterated that the elections should be conducted afresh.

“We should be allowed to vote for the aspirant we want,” they said.

Simon Waiharo, who is also competing for the ticket, reiterated that the process should be repeated with transparency.

