Friday, April 8, 2022 – Naivasha Constituency Member of Parliament, Jayne Kihara, has accused Nakuru Senator Susan Kihara of being a Jubilee Party mole in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Speaking on Friday, Kihara said Kihika, who pretends to be Deputy President William Ruto’s closest ally, has been meeting Jubilee Party leaders at night and sharing UDA information with them.

“Senator Susan Kihika has not been truthful and is teaming up with our political opponents in the Jubilee Party to ensure that only her preferred candidates sail through,” Kihara stated.

However, in her defense, Kihika refuted claims that she is a Jubilee Party mole and said she has forgiven those linking her to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party.

“Waaaa I have been falsely accused of many things in my political career but Never of being a Jubilee Mole in UDA, Ngai haithuru, it’s the high octane political season where anything goes. Lakini ni sawa tu, Nimewasamehe! Ngai Mbere! ,” Kihika said.

