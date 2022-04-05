Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 5, 2022 – Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi has made a statement that may be construed to mean that he is sensing that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will beat Deputy President William Ruto during the August 9th Presidential election.

In an interview with KBC TV on Tuesday morning, Mudavadi, who is now a member of Ruto‘s Kenya Kwanza Alliance, said he will concede defeat if Raila Odinga beats Ruto in August.

Mudavadi said Kenya is a democratic nation and leaders ought to respect the choice of the people.

“If the people of Kenya decide to elect Raila Odinga as their president in the August 2022 General Election, I will not have a problem. We are in a democratic country,” Mudavadi said.

The ANC boss further reiterated the need for peace during the campaign period, urging leaders to desist from hate speech, abuse and violence.

“We want peaceful campaigns this time. Leaders should stop hate speech, shun divisive politics and stick to selling their agenda to Kenyans,” Mudavadi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST