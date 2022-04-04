Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 4, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is among the potent presidential candidates who have lined up to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.

Ruto, 54, is endearing himself to the masses using the hustler nation narrative and bottom-up economic model.

On the other hand, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is Ruto’s number one competitor, is using Azimio La Umoja Movement to endear himself to the masses ahead of the August 9th presidential election.

On Monday morning, Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) alleged that a prostitute from Uganda claimed that she slept with Ruto for three days and that he infected her with herpes.

Herpes is a sexually transmitted disease marked by genital pain and sores.

KOT even shared a story on Uganda’s Red Pepper claiming the woman was paid handsomely by Ruto after a three-day romp.

However, the story has been established as fake and it was sponsored by Ruto’s political competitors who wanted to malign his name.

Here is the photo of the fake story on Uganda’s Red Pepper.

