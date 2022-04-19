Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Ensure accurate processing of all fraud raised issues and proper documentation of all fraud leads. In a timely manner to meet SLA 

Responsibilities

  • Respond to all fraud inquiries and leads provided within stipulated timelines 
  • Monitor and Man, the fraud escalation queue on Freshdesk ensure SLA adherence 
  • Conduct due diligence, process all fraud tickets from Freshdesk with complete accuracy 
  • Document and track all fraud tickets on fraud SharePoint list correct data and maintain a high standard of data quality, controls, and comprehensiveness regarding all recorded data 
  • Conduct recorded investigations over the phone by interrogating suspects and the claimant to determine the legitimacy of the fraud allegations 
  • Send daily report on daily ticket resolution and audit 
  • KYC audits for all escalated customers on M-KOPA sales app Onfido

Qualifications

  • Certification in a fraud related discipline, such as Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE).
  • Knowledgeable in identifying indicators of fraud through data mining and analytical exercises.
  • Interpersonal skills to effectively communicate with and manage business expectations with key stakeholders
  • A positive, learning-oriented attitude and capacity for self-empowerment
  • Two years’ work experience in a professional role
  • Proficiency in Excel, PowerPoint, Word, and understanding of statistics and quantitative methods

How to Apply

Apply here

