Ensure accurate processing of all fraud raised issues and proper documentation of all fraud leads. In a timely manner to meet SLA
Responsibilities
- Respond to all fraud inquiries and leads provided within stipulated timelines
- Monitor and Man, the fraud escalation queue on Freshdesk ensure SLA adherence
- Conduct due diligence, process all fraud tickets from Freshdesk with complete accuracy
- Document and track all fraud tickets on fraud SharePoint list correct data and maintain a high standard of data quality, controls, and comprehensiveness regarding all recorded data
- Conduct recorded investigations over the phone by interrogating suspects and the claimant to determine the legitimacy of the fraud allegations
- Send daily report on daily ticket resolution and audit
- KYC audits for all escalated customers on M-KOPA sales app Onfido
Qualifications
- Certification in a fraud related discipline, such as Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE).
- Knowledgeable in identifying indicators of fraud through data mining and analytical exercises.
- Interpersonal skills to effectively communicate with and manage business expectations with key stakeholders
- A positive, learning-oriented attitude and capacity for self-empowerment
- Two years’ work experience in a professional role
- Proficiency in Excel, PowerPoint, Word, and understanding of statistics and quantitative methods
How to Apply
