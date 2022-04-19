Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Ensure accurate processing of all fraud raised issues and proper documentation of all fraud leads. In a timely manner to meet SLA

Responsibilities

Respond to all fraud inquiries and leads provided within stipulated timelines

Monitor and Man, the fraud escalation queue on Freshdesk ensure SLA adherence

Conduct due diligence, process all fraud tickets from Freshdesk with complete accuracy

Document and track all fraud tickets on fraud SharePoint list correct data and maintain a high standard of data quality, controls, and comprehensiveness regarding all recorded data

Conduct recorded investigations over the phone by interrogating suspects and the claimant to determine the legitimacy of the fraud allegations

Send daily report on daily ticket resolution and audit

KYC audits for all escalated customers on M-KOPA sales app Onfido

Qualifications

Certification in a fraud related discipline, such as Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE).

Knowledgeable in identifying indicators of fraud through data mining and analytical exercises.

Interpersonal skills to effectively communicate with and manage business expectations with key stakeholders

A positive, learning-oriented attitude and capacity for self-empowerment

Two years’ work experience in a professional role

Proficiency in Excel, PowerPoint, Word, and understanding of statistics and quantitative methods

How to Apply

Apply here